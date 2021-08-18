Honda Cars India is all set to launch its 2021 Amaze facelift today in the country. The company has been teasing the vehicle on its Twitter account for the past couple of weeks and today the company will announce the prices of the Amaze facelift 2021 model. The bookings of the Amaze facelift have been open since August 5, 2021, and customers can reserve theirs with a token amount of Rs 21,000 at authorised Honda dealerships across India. Customers can also book the car by paying Rs 5,000 via the Honda Car India website. The 2021 Honda Amaze facelift launch event will begin at 11:30 am and will be live-streamed via the official Honda Cars India YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live broadcast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. 2021 Honda Amaze Facelift Production Begins, To Be Launched in India on August 18, 2021.

The Amaze facelift will come with a bunch of exterior updates including a tweaked grille, new LED taillamps, a new set of alloy wheels, new LED projector headlamps and more. The vehicle will retain 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine options from the outgoing version.

2021 Honda Amaze Facelift (Photo Credits: Honda Car India)

Intezaar ki ghadi hui khatam aur waqt shuru Shaan se jeene ka with the New #ShaandaarAmaze! Mark your calendars for tomorrow, 11:30 AM IST to catch the launch live! pic.twitter.com/ZJm247mPFs — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) August 17, 2021

The petrol engine will generate a max power of 90PS and 110Nm of peak torque whereas the diesel engine will produce 100PS of power and 160Nm of peak torque. Both engines will be paired with 5-speed MT or CVT automatic gearbox.

On the inside, it is likely to come with a new infotainment system, updated upholstery, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity, black and beige dual colour tone, satin silver accent on dashboard and more. Coming to the pricing, the 2021 Honda Amaze facelift is likely to be priced between Rs 6.22 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will rival the likes of Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2021 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).