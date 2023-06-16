Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Lubes maker Castrol India has inked a pact with insurance broking firm Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited (MIBL) for the former's auto service workshops.

Under the collaboration, Castrol Auto Service (CAS) workshops will now have an option to empanel themselves as POSPs (Point of Sale Persons) for distribution of eligible insurance policies from domestic motor insurance providers through MIBL, the company said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Nab Nigerian National With Amphetamine Worth Rs 70 Lakh.

Vehicle insurance accounts for a high 34 per cent of the non-life insurance premiums in the country, as per market estimates, Castol said.

The CAS workshops can offer automotive insurance products via a digital platform in addition to repair and maintenance services for their customers' vehicles.

Also Read | No Mutton, No Marriage: Bride Calls Off Wedding Over Groom's 'More Meat' For Baraatis Demand in Odisha.

*** Auto tech platform car&bike sets up pre-owned car outlet in Bengaluru * Mahindra First Choice-backed auto tech platform car&bike on Friday said it has set up a new pre-owned car outlet in Bengaluru in collaboration with a local partner.

The retail facility offers customers over 100-plus certified used cars, guaranteed buyback and a comprehensive two-year used car warranty with attractive finance options, the company said.

With this store, Mahindra First Choice and car&bike have an overall footprint of 1,050-plus physical touch points and outlets across India.

*** Shell India ropes in actor Shahid Kapoor as brand ambassador * Energy firm Shell India on Friday announced Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor as its brand ambassador for its Lubricants business.

The company said it is looking to expand its customer base and will bank on Kapoor's pan-India popularity across all age groups.

Shell's advance range of motorcycle oils includes Fuel Save, Ultra, AX7, AX5 and AX3. The portfolio represents mineral and synthetic 4T, 2T motorcycle, and scooter engine oils.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)