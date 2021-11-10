Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): Businessman Karan Sajnani on Wednesday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug case involving Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan.

"Sameer Khan was not even my business partner. I know him because I was arrested with him," said Sajnani.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by NCB had summoned Sajnani, who was earlier arrested by the agency in a drugs case, related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) last year.

Earlier on Tuesday, NCB's SIT had summoned two persons for questioning in connection with Sameer Khan's case. The investigation of this matter was resumed by the SIT team on Monday.

Sameer Khan was arrested on January 13 by NCB for dealing with commercial quantities of the drug. He was granted bail on September 27, after eight months in prison. (ANI)

