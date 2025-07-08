Abohar, Jul 8 (PTI) Two persons allegedly involved in the murder of businessmen Sanjay Verma here were shot dead on Tuesday in Panj Peer Tibba area during an exchange of fire with a police team that had gone to the site to seize weapons and other evidence of the crime, a senior police official said.

The killing of Verma by three motorcycle-borne gunmen in broad daylight near Bhagat Singh Chowk Panj in the border district of Fazilka on Monday has sparked outrage with the opposition targeting the government over the law and order situation.

Earlier in the day, the police arrested Ram Ratan and Jaspreet, who allegedly helped the three shooters escape in a car.

"Both the accused were taken to the Panj Peer Tibba area of Abohar for the recovery of weapons and clothes and other evidence related to the case," Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ferozepur range) Harmanbir Singh Gill said.

During the operation, their two accomplices arrived at the scene to retrieve weapons and opened fire at the police team, he said.

When the police retaliated in self-defence, both the accused were killed in the crossfire, he said, adding a police official was also injured and has been admitted to Abohar Hospital.

The DIG said that five persons were involved in the murder of Sanjay Verma. Three of them had arrived on a motorcycle to commit the crime, while two others were in a car and assisted in their escape.

All five were closely linked and had conspired together to carry out the crime, he said.

During interrogation, Ram Ratan and Jaspreet disclosed that they had hidden their clothes and weapons in the forest area of Panj Peer Tibba, after which the police team had taken them to the site where the encounter occurred.

DIG Gill said efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused, and the police have obtained vital leads in the investigation. He said that the remaining culprits will soon be in police custody.

Fazilka Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh said a pistol was recovered from the encounter site.

Verma, the co-owner of the 'New Wear Well Gents Tailor' showroom, was gunned down by the assailants as he stepped out of his car near his clothing showroom.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames on Tuesday under tight security in Indira Nagari, with many mourners and leaders from all major political parties of Punjab in attendance.

