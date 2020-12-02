New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed B V Srinivas as the regular president of the Indian Youth Congress.

Srinivas was earlier appointed as interim president in July 2019 when Keshav Chand Yadav resigned from the post after the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Amit Malviya’s Tweet Marked by Twitter as ‘Manipulated Media’; BJP IT Cell Head’s ‘Propaganda Vs Reality’ Attack on Rahul Gandhi Backfires.

"Congress president has appointed BV Srinivas, interim president, IYC as president of Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect," an official communication from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)