New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attributed the party's good showing in the bypolls to its workers and asked them to keep "fighting hate" without fear.

The Congress wrested the Mandi Lok Sabha seat from the BJP and won all three assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, besides bagging two in Rajasthan and one seat each in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

"Every victory for the Congress is a victory of our party worker. Keep fighting hate. No fear!" Gandhi said on Twitter after the results came in.

