Kolkata, Mar 11 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday said the notification of rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is a "logical conclusion" and example of "good governance in India".

The CAA paves the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Stating that the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by Parliament some years ago, he said what is happening now is its "logical conclusion" by way of notification of the rules and regulations.

"I see it as a part of the normal process of good governance in this country," the governor told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.

On Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments on CAA minutes before its notification, Bose said the Act and also the framing of the rules show that the democratically elected government at the Centre does not act without enacting a law, maintaining, "this is the rule of law in place of the law of the rulers."

The governor said it is a good step towards the democratic functioning in the country.

Bose said he agrees with the contention of the chief minister that she will first understand what the finalised rules are and then respond to it, "We are on the same page on that," he said.

In a press conference, Banerjee said she would offer her detailed opinion on CAA on Tuesday after thoroughly going through the notification and the finalised rules.

