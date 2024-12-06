New Delhi [India], December 6(ANI): The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the establishment of 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) in districts that are currently not covered by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme.

According to Government of India this initiative is with the aim,"to provide good quality modern education-including a strong component of culture, inculcation of values, awareness of the environment, adventure activities and physical education- to the talented children predominantly from the rural areas without regard to their family's socio-economic condition."

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underlined the importance of this initiative in line with the New Education Policy. He stated, "To implement the New Education Policy, PM Shri was brought - all the Central Schools and Navodaya Vidyalayas were designated as PM Shri schools to make them a model for other schools to follow."

In addition to the 28 new NVs, the Cabinet also approved the opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and the expansion of one existing KV. This expansion will provide educational opportunities to a larger number of students across the country. These moves are expected to benefit around 82,560 students through the new KVs and 15,680 students through the new NVs.

According to available data, a total of Rs 8,232 crore has been allocated for the establishment of these schools, with Rs 5,872 crore for the new KVs and Rs 2,360 crore for the NVs. The opening of these schools will also create around 6,700 job opportunities, including 5,388 regular posts for KVs and 1,316 posts for NVs. This will contribute to employment while strengthening educational infrastructure across India.

Nearly all the new KVs and NVs have been designated as 'PM Shri' schools. These institutions will act as models for other schools, showcasing the government's commitment to implementing the goals of the New Education Policy (NEP) and setting a high standard for the rest of the education system.

The new KVs and NVs will be distributed across several states. In the case of KVs, Andhra Pradesh will receive eight, Madhya Pradesh 11, and Uttar Pradesh five, among others. For NVs, Arunachal Pradesh will receive eight, Assam six, and Telangana seven, as part of this nationwide expansion effort. (ANI)

