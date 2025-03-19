New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of a 6-lane access-controlled Greenfield High-Speed National Highway starting from JNPA Port (Pagote) to Chowk (29.219 km) in Maharashtra.

A release said the project will be developed using a Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) model, with a total capital cost of Rs 4500.62 crore.

Also Read | 'Kavach 4.0', India's Cutting-Edge Automatic Train Protection, To Equip 10,000 Locomotives in the Next Phase, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Development of road connecting infrastructure to major and minor ports in India is one of the main focus areas of integrated infrastructure planning under PM Gatishakti National Master Plan principles.

With increasing container volume in JNPA port and the development of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, a need was identified for augmenting National highway connectivity in the region.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 19th Roza of Ramzan on March 20 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Currently, it takes 2-3 hours for vehicles to move from JNPA Port to the arterial Golden Quadrilateral (GQ) section of NH-48 and Mumbai - Pune Expressway due to heavy congestion in urban areas like Palaspe Phata, D-Point, Kalamboli junction, Panvel with traffic ~1.8 Lakh PCU/day.

After the operationalization of Navi Mumbai Airport in 2025, the need for direct connectivity is expected to increase further.

Accordingly, this project is designed to address these connectivity requirements and to improve the logistic efficiency of connecting JNPA port and Navi Mumbai International Airport.

As per the release, the project alignment starts at JNPA port (NH 348) (Pagote village) and ends at Mumbai-Pune Highway (NH-48), while also linking the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Mumbai-Goa National Highway (NH-66).

Two tunnels passing through Sahayadri are provided for ease of movement for commercial vehicles instead of a ghat section in hilly terrain ensuring high speed and ease of movement for large container trucks.

The new 6-lane green field project corridor will lead to better port connectivity help in safe and efficient freight movement. The project will open new avenues of growth, development and prosperity in developing regions in and around Mumbai and Pune, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)