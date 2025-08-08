New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister, has approved the construction of a 4-lane Marakkanam - Puducherry (46 km) in Tamil Nadu.

The project will be developed on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs 2,157 crore, said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Friday.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till August 11 Amid Protests Over Various Issues.

Currently, connectivity between Chennai, Puducherry, Viluppuram & Nagapattinam is dependent on the existing 2-lane National Highway 332A (NH-332A) and associated State Highways, which experience significant congestion due to high traffic volumes, especially in densely populated stretches and key towns along the corridor.

To address these challenges, the project will upgrade approximately 46 km of NH-332A from Marakkanam to Puducherry to a 4-lane configuration. This will decongest the existing corridor, improve safety, and cater to the mobility needs of rapidly growing towns such as Chennai, Puducherry Viluppuram & Nagapattinam.

Also Read | 'Donald Trump's Tariffs Threaten India-US Strategic Partnership': Former Senior Commerce Official Christopher Padilla Warns America May Lose India as Key Indo-Pacific Ally.

The project alignment integrates with two major National Highways (NH-32, NH-332) and two State Highways (SH-136, SH-203), providing seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, the upgraded corridor will enhance multi-modal integration by connecting with two Railway Stations (Puducherry, Chinnababusamudram), two Airports (Chennai, Puducherry), and one Minor Port (Cuddalore) thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region, CCEA further said.

Upon completion, the Marakkanam - Puducherry section will play a pivotal role in regional economic growth, strengthening connectivity between major religious and economic centres, boosting tourism to Puducherry, and opening new avenues for trade and industrial development.

The project will also generate approximately 8 lakh person-days of direct and 10 lakh person-days of indirect employment, and will open new avenues of growth, development and prosperity in surrounding regions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)