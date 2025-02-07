Union Cabinet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi Approves Extension of Tenure of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis for 3 Years Beyond March 31

Mandate of the NCSK is to recommend to the Central Government specific programmes of action towards elimination of inequalities in status, facilities and opportunities of Safai Karmacharis; study and evaluate implementation of the programmes and schemes relating to the social and economic rehabilitation of Safai Karmacharis and scavengers in particular.

Agency News ANI| Feb 07, 2025 11:01 PM IST
Union Cabinet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi Approves Extension of Tenure of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis for 3 Years Beyond March 31
PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 7: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the extension the tenure of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) for three years beyond March 31, 2025 (i.e. upto March 31, 2028). Cabinet stated that the total financial implication for the extension for three years of the NCSK would be approximately Rs 50.91 crore. According to an official release, IT would help in facilitating socio-economic upliftment of sanitation workers, improving the working conditions in the sanitation sector and aiming to achieve zero fatalities while performing hazardous cleaning.

Mandate of the NCSK is to recommend to the Central Government specific programmes of action towards elimination of inequalities in status, facilities and opportunities of Safai Karmacharis; study and evaluate implementation of the programmes and schemes relating to the social and economic rehabilitation of Safai Karmacharis and scavengers in particular.

The mandate also includes investigating specific grievances and take suo-motu notice of matter relating to non-implementation of (i) programmes or schemes in respect of any group of Safai Karmacharis, (ii) decisions, guidelines etc. aimed at mitigating the hardships of Safai Karmacharis; (iii) measures for the social and economic upliftment of Safai Karmacharis etc. Other mandate includes study and monitor the working conditions, including those relating to health safety and wages of Safai Karmacharis, make reports to the Central or State Government on any matter concerning Safai Karmacharis, taking into account any difficulties or disabilities being encountered by Safai Karmacharis; and any other matter which may be referred to it by the Central Government.

Under the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (MS Act 2013), NCSK shall perform the functions namely to monitor the implementation of the Act; to enquire into complaints regarding contravention of the provisions of this Act and to convey its findings to concerned authorities with recommendations requiring further action; to advice the Central and State Govt for effective implementation of the provisions of this Act; and to take suo-motu notice of matter relating to non-implementation of this Act.

The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Act, 1993, was enacted in September, 1993 and a statutory National Commission for Safai Karmcharis was first constituted in August, 1994.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

