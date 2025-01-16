ISRO announced that PM Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of a TLP (Third Launch Pad) at its Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The approval from the Indian government will grant the support for Next Generation Launch Vehicles to India's space agency and pave the way for future human spaceflight missions. Indian Space Research Organisation said that it would also augment the LVM-3 launches. The Union Cabinet has approved the TLP with a budget of INR 3,984.86 crore for the upcoming 48 months. PM Narendra Modi Says Successful Satellite Docking of SpaDeX Mission Significant Stepping Stone for India’s Future Ambitious Space Missions.

Union Cabinet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi Approved Establishment of TLP for ISRO

The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the establishment of a Third Launch Pad (TLP) at ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. This will support Next Generation Launch Vehicles, future human spaceflight missions and augmenting the LVM-3… — ISRO (@isro) January 16, 2025

