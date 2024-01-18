New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the Memorandum of Intent (MoI) in the medical product regulation with the Netherlands.

The MoI aims to facilitate a better understanding of medical products regulation with regard to pharmaceuticals including raw materials for pharmaceutical use, biological products, medical devices and cosmetic products.

MoI was signed on November 7 last year.

According to the government, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of a Memorandum of Intent (MoI) signed between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, Kingdom of the Netherlands on behalf of Medicines Evaluation Board, Health and Youth Care Inspectorate, Central Committee on Research Involving Human Subjects "on cooperation in the field of Medical products Regulation".

It further said that the MoI seeks to establish a framework for fruitful cooperation and exchange of information between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, Kingdom of the Netherlands on behalf of Medicines Evaluation Board, Health and Youth Care Inspectorate, Central Committee on Research Involving Human Subjects in matters relating to Medical products regulation in line with their International responsibilities.

"Convergence in the regulatory practices could help in increasing export of medicines from India and consequentially help in better employment opportunities for educated professionals in the Pharmaceutical sector," it added.

The MoI will facilitate the export of medical products leading to foreign exchange earnings. (ANI)

