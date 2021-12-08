New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is scheduled to meet today at 6:30 pm.

The last CCS meeting was held in August in the backdrop of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country.

Also Read | West Side Story: Throwback! When Bollywood Already Made Its Adaptation in This Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Film!.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)