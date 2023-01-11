New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval for the renaming of National Centre for Drinking Water, Sanitation and Quality, Joka, Kolkata as 'Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation (SPM-NIWAS)', said Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

According to an official statement, the Institute has been set up on 8.72 acres of land at Joka, Diamond Harbor Road, Kolkata, West Bengal.

The Institute is envisaged as a premier institute to develop capacities in states/UTs in the field of public health engineering, drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene through training programmes.

As per an official statement, such capacities are envisaged for not only the front-line workforce engaged in the implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevan Mission, but also for the representatives of local bodies, both rural and urban.

Accordingly, suitable infrastructure has been developed, including training infrastructure, an R&D Block and a residential complex. Working and miniature models of Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) technologies are also installed to facilitate the training at the institute.

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, one of the most deserving sons of West Bengal and a front-runner in national integration, and an inspiration for industrialization was also an eminent scholar and academician and the youngest Vice Chancellor of the University of Calcutta, stated an official statement.

It said that naming the institute in Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's name shall inspire the whole set of stakeholders to honour him by adopting his values of honesty integrity, and commitment to the work ethos of the Institute.

The Institute has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022. (ANI)

