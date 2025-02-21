New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday responded to the CAG report and Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "The difference between the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports tabled during our (Congress) government and the current government should also be seen. The CAG report should also be tabled in Parliament, not only in states where it suits them (BJP)."

Also Read | 'Need Good Leadership To Realise Vision of Viksit Bharat' Says PM Narendra Modi While Inaugurating SOUL Conclave in Delhi.

He further added that despite the launch of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, there has been no noticeable difference, the situation remains unchanged. He said that in comparision the Chiranjeevi scheem started by former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in the state was far better.

Notably, the CAG report revealed a significant revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to irregularities in the Delhi government's excise policy. The report's findings stated that there were deviations from the objectives of the policy, a lack of transparency in pricing, and violations in issuing licenses that were not penalised.

Also Read | What Is Mahila Samriddhi Yojana? Delhi Government To Provide INR 2,500 Monthly Financial Aid to Women, Check Eligibility and How To Apply.

Of the losses amounting to Rs 2,026 crore to the state exchequer, Rs 890 crore resulted from the government's failure to re-tender the surrendered licenses before the policy period concluded, according to the report. Additionally, the exemptions granted to the zonal licenses led to a loss of Rs 941 crore.

Delhi's new chief minister, Rekha Gupta, announced the tabling of CAG reports, which had not been tabled by the AAP government.

"In the first Cabinet meeting, we discussed and passed two agendas - to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi with Rs 5 lakhs top up and tabling of 14 CAG reports in the first seating of the Assembly. We will fulfil all the commitments that we have made to the people." Rekha Gupta said.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vijender Gupta, BJP's nominee for the post of Delhi Assembly Speaker, on Friday, said that the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) will be tabled on February 25 during the three-day session of the Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)