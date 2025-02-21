Delhi, February 21: Fulfilling its pre-election promise, the Delhi government has launched the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, providing INR 2,500 per month to eligible women. The newly elected Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the first instalment would be transferred before Holi, bringing financial relief to many. The initiative aims to empower women from economically weaker sections by offering direct financial assistance. The scheme will officially roll out on March 8, International Women’s Day, with thousands of women expected to benefit.

The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana is a social welfare scheme designed to support financially vulnerable women in Delhi. Women belonging to poor families with an annual income of less than INR three lakh will be eligible for this assistance. The government will transfer funds directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts every month, ensuring transparency. However, not all women in Delhi will qualify, as income taxpayers, pensioners, and government employees are excluded. Applications will be accepted online, with beneficiaries required to submit essential documents for verification. Those looking for more details on eligibility, required documents, and registration steps can scroll below. What Is eAnnadata Scheme? How Can You Do eAnnadata Registration Online and Obtain eAnnadata Card? Know Everything Here About This Farmer-Centric Programme.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, the applicant must be a permanent resident of Delhi and at least 18 years old. Only women from economically weaker sections with an annual family income of less than INR 3 lakh are eligible. Government employees, pensioners, and income taxpayers do not qualify for this scheme. The financial assistance is specifically meant for women in need to help improve their economic stability. 'Rekha Gupta Ji Proved Modi Ji and Nadda Ji To Be Liars': AAP Leader Atishi Attacks BJP-Led Delhi Government After CM Rekha Gupta's Cabinet Fails To Pass INR 2,500 Financial Assistance for Women (Watch Videos).

List of Required Documents

Applicants need to provide the following documents for verification:

Aadhaar Card (for identity verification)

Ration Card (proof of economic status)

Address Proof (Electricity bill, Voter ID, etc.)

Bank Account Details (Aadhaar-linked)

Mobile Number (for registration and updates)

Steps to Apply

Visit the official portal of the Delhi government i.e., the e-District portal.

Register yourself using an Aadhaar-linked mobile number and email ID.

Log in and navigate to the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana application section.

Fill out the online form with the required personal and financial details.

Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents.

Submit the application and note down the application reference number.

Once approved, the amount will be transferred to your bank account.

The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana is a crucial initiative aimed at empowering economically weaker women in Delhi by providing them with financial assistance of INR 2,500 per month. With a simple online application process, eligible women can easily register and receive direct benefit transfers. This scheme is expected to enhance financial independence and improve the standard of living for thousands of women.

