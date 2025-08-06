Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 6 (ANI): As India commemorates ten years of National Handloom Day, its story is no longer just about heritage - it's about economic resilience, women empowerment and local innovation. Cairn Oil & Gas, a part of Vedanta Ltd, is proud to be playing a vital role in the revitalization of the region's handloom sector, according to a release.

India's handloom sector stands as a symbol of self-reliance and cultural pride. Cairn is working to strengthen Assam's handloom ecosystem through inclusive and community-led development efforts.

In Assam, weaving is a way of life and women artisans are now driving a grassroots transformation for generations. Supporting this shift on the ground, Cairn has been enabling rural women in Assam to turn their skills into sustainable livelihoods. Through dedicated handloom centres set up in partnership with the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), Cairn is helping unlock new opportunities for women in villages like Borchapori (Golaghat) and Agchamua (Jorhat), the release stated.

What began as modest intervention in Borchapori has now grown into a community-led movement for handloom ecosystem revival. Over 3,000 women are currently engaged through self-help groups, producing traditional gamusas that are purchased by the Government of Assam, under the Swanirbhar Naari scheme.

"Before the handloom centre opened, weaving was just a tradition passed down to me. Now, it's my livelihood. I feel proud to contribute to my family's income. We are not just making cloth--we are shaping our futures." commented a Self-Help Group Member, Borchapori.

According to the release, another newly operational centre in Agchamua is expected to further strengthen this ecosystem, offering training, infrastructure, and income opportunities to nearly 300 more women. This will help boost productivity and benefit the women from nearby villages of Maibelia, Agchamua, and Paschamua in Assam. This is another milestone in Cairn's journey of fostering sustainable livelihoods and building aatmanirbhar communities in the North East region while also popularising this rich cultural form of art.

"At Cairn, we believe true development happens when local communities lead the change. The women of Assam are breathing new life into age-old traditions, transforming handloom into a vehicle for progress, pride, and financial independence. We're honored to support this movement," said the spokesperson, Cairn Oil & Gas.

This initiative reflects Cairn's broader commitment to inclusive development, ensuring that economic progress is not only sustainable, but deeply rooted in local realities. The handloom centers are not just production units; they are spaces of learning, collaboration, and transformation--where women lead, create, and grow, the release stated.

The Art of Handloom in Assam is more than just a craft, it is the living thread that weaves together the soul of its people, their history and their identity. As India celebrates a decade of National Handloom Day, Cairn stands in solidarity with the women of Assam who are weaving more than cloth - they are weaving futures filled with dignity, purpose, and pride, the release added. (ANI)

