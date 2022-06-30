Kolkata, Jun 30 (PTI) Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered the issuing of a rule of contempt directing West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Malaviya and others to show cause for alleged violation of its direction to allow Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to visit Netai village in Paschim Medinipur district on January 7, the anniversary of killing of nine persons in 2011 there reportedly by the then ruling CPI(M) workers.

The court noted that the alleged contemnors, contrary to an assurance given by the Advocate General as recorded in its order of January 5, had prevented Adhikari from going into the village.

Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya ordered that a rule of contempt be issued directing the DGP and others to show cause for wilfully violating the court order of January 5, 2022.

He directed the DGP and others against whom the rule is drawn to be personally present before the court on June 28 to show cause.

Suvendu Adhikari had moved a contempt application against the DGP and other officers claiming that despite an order of the court he was not allowed to visit Netai on the said day.

On a prayer by Adhikari seeking direction to the West Bengal government to allow him to visit Netai for paying homage to the martyrs on January 7, Justice Bhattacharyya had on January 5 said that the petitioner and his security personnel have the right as citizens of India to visit not only the village but any other place in India, subject to legal restrictions, without violating any provision of law.

The court had taken note of the advocate general's submission that no separate sanction need be given to any citizen of India to visit any part of the country, unless law is violated by the person in any manner.

The counsel representing the state told the court that another meeting of the ruling party was going on during that time and Adhikari was not allowed to enter the village then fearing a confrontation.

