Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 7 (ANI): Calcutta High Court on Friday asked West Bengal State Election Commission to submit an affidavit to inform whether the four municipal corporation elections can be conducted or not on January 22.

The next hearing will be on January 11 on the subject.

Earlier on December 23, the State Election Commission informed the Calcutta High Court that it is ready to hold polls in the remaining municipal corporations.

There are seven municipal corporations in West Bengal namely Asansol Municipal Corporation, Bidhan Nagar Municipal Corporation, Chandernagore Municipal Corporation, Durgapur Municipal Corporation, Howrah Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

Officials, on the condition of anonymity, said, "The State Election Commission informed Calcutta High Court today that it is ready to hold the polls in remaining municipal corporations. The proposed dates for the next phase is on January 22 in Asansol, Howrah, Bidhannagar, Siliguri and others. The other phase will be held on February 27 for the remaining municipalities."

In December 2021, voting for 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal polls was held on December 19 and the results were declared on December 21. (ANI)

