Kolkata, January 11: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed that no coercive steps can be taken against Enforcement Directorate officers in connection with an FIR lodged against them following the Sandeshkhali raid. The ED has stated that three of its officers were injured and their belongings were snatched in an attack on them at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5. ED Team Attacked in West Bengal: Governor CV Ananda Bose Directs State Police To Arrest Absconding TMC Leader Seikh Sajahan.

The attack happened when they to Shajahan Sheikh's house for a raid in connection with alleged irregularities in the state's ration system. The ED counsel submitted before the court that it has learnt that four cases were lodged in connection with the incident. ED Team Attacked in West Bengal: Enforcement Directorate Officials Who Sustained Injuries During Attack in Sandeshkhali Shifted To Kolkata Hospital (Watch Video).

He said that of these, one was by the ED on the attack on its officials, and another was against its officers. Justice Jay Sengupta verbally directed that no coercive steps can be taken in connection with an FIR against ED officials who went to Sandeshkhali to search the premises of Sheikh.

