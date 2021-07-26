Kolkata, Jul 26 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal and central governments to provide details of COVID vaccine supply and inoculation of people in the state.

Hearing a clutch of PILs with regard to adherence to COVID protocols in the state, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice R Bharadwaj also advised the state government to think of ways to ameliorate the woes faced by people, specially the aged, in getting vaccinated. The bench directed the union government to provide details of vaccine supply to West Bengal as well as to other states. It also asked the state to provide details by next week of the people vaccinated in the state so far and the brands used to do so and their numbers and also the stock of vaccines with it. It also asked the West Bengal government to inform it on the number of people who suffered illness following vaccination. The bench passed the directions on a number of PILs with regard to coronavirus vaccination and adherence to restrictions imposed by the government to deal with the disease.

The PILs will be taken up for hearing again on August 5, the bench said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)