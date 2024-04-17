Agartala, Apr 17 (PTI) The campaign for Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency and Ramnagar Assembly constituency by-poll ended at 5 pm on Wednesday.

All preparations including security arrangements have been made for the polling to be held on April 19, an election department official said.

Rallies, public meetings and roadshows marked the two-week long high decibel campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi adding glamour to it.

Although nine candidates are in the fray in Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, the battle will be mainly between BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb and state Congress president Asish Kumar Saha.

A total of 14.61 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. Of them, 7.33 lakh are male while the number of female voters is 7.28 lakh.

In the Ramnagar Assembly by-election, the battle line has been drawn between BJP candidate, Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumer, and former CPI(M) MLA Ratan Das.

Altogether 54,669 electors will be eligible to decide the fate of the two candidates.

