Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India's heritage shows the right path and today's India is making progress by combining tradition with modernity.

Addressing a public meeting in Ayodhya after inaugurating the airport, Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station and unveiling development projects of over Rs 15,700 crore here, the Prime Minister said that the campaign for making India a developed country is getting a new speed from Ayodhya.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Inebriated Engineer Falls to Death From 33rd Floor Balcony in Bengaluru.

"Today the whole world is eagerly waiting for the 22nd January...". The consecration ceremony of the grand Ram temple will be held on January 22 in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister said today's India is beautifying its pilgrimage sites and is also immersed in the world of digital technology.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Foiled Lalan Singh's Conspiracy To Split JDU, Says BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

"Whatever be the country in the world, if it has to reach new heights of development, it will have to take care of its heritage. Ram Lala was there in a tent, today pucca house has been given to not only to Ram Lala but also to the four crore poor of the country....The campaign for making India a developed country is getting new energy from Ayodhya," he said.

"Today, the foundation stone of development works worth more than Rs 15 thousand crore has been laid and inaugurated here. These infrastructure-related works will once again establish modern Ayodhya with pride on the map of the country. Today's India is beautifying its pilgrimage sites and is also immersed in the world of digital technology," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flagged off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)