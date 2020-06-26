Panaji, Jun 26 (PTI) The Goa government will increase facilities to combat the coronavirus outbreak and if need be will set up a COVID-19 facility in the northern district of the state on the lines of Margao's ESI Hospital, said health minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday.

A total of 44 cases were detected in the state during the day, taking the COVID-19 count to 1,039, while the number of active cases was 667.

"We are ready to create more facilities to fight the outbreak. If need be, another facility can be created in North Goa," he said.

At present, the state government has designated ESI Hospital in Margao as a COVID-19 facility.

Rane said random testing was being done at clusters where positive cases were being reported.

