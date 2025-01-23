New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged pollution in Yamuna. Yogi stated that he along with his state cabinet took a dip in the Sangam in Prayagraj earlier in the week and threw up a similar challenge to Kejriwal

Yogi is one of the star campaigners for the BJP in the run-up to the Delhi assembly polls.

Addressing a public rally here, CM Yogi said, "...If as a Chief Minister, my ministers and I can take a dip in the Sangam in Prayagraj, then I want to ask the president of Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, can he go and take a bath in Yamuna with his ministers?..."

CM Yogi Adityanath lamented that Delhi should have step its development model. He also accused the AAP of taking careless steps that would jeopardise the future of the youth.

Targeting Kejriwal, Yogi said, "This Delhi, which should have set new standards of development, is today yearning for basic amenities. They have played with the future of the youth here. They talk of development, but if you want to see basic amenities and infrastructure, look at Ghaziabad or Noida. Okhla industrial area is in Delhi, but no investment has been made there in the last 10 years... Instead of investing there, Kejriwal and Company have settled Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas..."

CM Yogi Adityanath took the holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and other cabinet ministers were with the CM. The UP CM was seen offering thanks to God as he and his ministers took part in this spiritual moment.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while the BJP got only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)

