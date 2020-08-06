Darjeeling (WB), Aug 6 (PTI) A 59-year-old woman, who survived COVID-19, allegedly died by suicide in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Thursday, police said.

Gayatri Devi, a resident of Khaltabajar area in Kharibari block of the district, was found hanging from a tree near her house in the morning, they said.

Also Read | Sikkim: Water Level of Rangit River Rises (Watch Video): Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

Devi, a cancer patient, went out of the district for treatment. She returned in May and was then found to be COVID-positive, they said.

She was admitted to the Matigara COVID-19 Hospital, police said.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Indian Air Force Band Presents Musical Performance in Nagpur, Watch Video.

She returned home recently after recovering from the disease, they said.

His family told police that they found nothing unusual about her and she was fine after the recovery.

Unable to find her in the room in the morning, the family started searching for her and spotted the body hanging from a tree, said police who suspect it to be suicide.

Officials of Kharibari police station sent the body to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Police said an investigation has been started. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)