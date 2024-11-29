New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Division Bench of Delhi High Court has recently held that applicants suffering with colour vision cannot be appointed as constables in Delhi Police.

The bench headed by Justice C. Hari Shankar and Justice Amit Sharma observed that "there can be no cavil with the finding of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) that defective colour vision is a defect. As such, the petitioners clearly suffer from a defect which renders them unfit for appointment as constables in the Delhi Police."

Also Read | Sambhal Mosque ASI Survey: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Stay on Shahi Jama Masjid Survey Today.

The High Court further held that the standards of medical fitness of candidates in forces, including Delhi Police, have to be stricter and higher than those who apply for civilian posts.

The petitioners had approached the High Court with a writ petition challenging the order of the Central Administrative Tribunal, by which it refused to entertain an application seeking an appointment in Delhi Police.

Also Read | Udaipur Palace Gates Reopen After 4 Days As Mewar Family Dispute Ends, Vishvaraj Singh Thanks Government and Administration.

It was contended through the petitioners' advocate that 'defective colour vision' is not 'colour blindness', hence they should appointed as constables in Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police, through Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit Advocate, opposed the writ petition and contended that colour vision is a defect and therefore, in terms of advertisement, the candidates should be free from defects.

Noted this, the High Court bench said, "We do not find any cause to interfere with the judgement of the Tribunal. This writ petitions accordingly stand dismissed in limine." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)