Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 28 (ANI): A candlelight vigil was held in Chandigarh on Saturday to seek justice for the victims of a road accident that claimed the lives of three people last week.

Friends and family of the victims gathered at Plaza, City Centre Sector 17D and asked why the police have not been able to nab two accused who fled the scene.

"Two persons who were in the car at the time of the incident are still on the run. It has already been six to seven days and the police are not able to nab them. They are 18-year old kids. I want to know why the police have not been able to catch them. We demand speedy trial of this case," said Vishal Pandita, brother-in-law of victim Ankush who succumbed to his injuries.

Kanti, wife of the Ram Prasad said in tears, "Ram Prasad was returning from work. I had to run around to so many places to find his body. How will I take care of my children?"

In the incident that took place on March 20, a speeding Mercedes rammed into a Maruti Ertiga taxi and ran over two people on cycles near the Radha Swami Satsang Chowk on the Airport Road in Mohali.

One of the two cyclists, Ram Prasad, and two passengers in the taxi--22-year-old Dharampreet Singh and 29-year-old Ankush Narula-- died in the accident.

An 18-year-old was arrested on Sunday by the Punjab Police in connection with the incident. As per the police, the accused is a resident of Chandigarh and does not have a driving licence.

"He was drunk while driving the car. A criminal case was registered under sections of Indian Penal Code," the Director General of Police said in a statement. (ANI)

