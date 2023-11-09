Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) The Border Security Force is capable of stopping any type of cross-border infiltration along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, Special Director General of BSF P V Ramasastry said on Thursday.

He said that the troops have given a "befitting reply" to the Pakistani firing along the IB.

"We are ready to stop any type of infiltration from ground, underground and through air. Our troops are brave, well-trained and alert. We have all types of weapons, ammunition and equipment, including surveillance gadgets, available to ensure combating of all challenges along the border," Ramasastry told reporters at Udhampur.

He said that Pakistan is "resorting to mischievous acts" along the IB and has carried out ceasefire violations like the one reported last night in which a BSF personnel was killed.

BSF is giving a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing and is strongly retaliating to it, he said.

"Yesterday, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations. Our troops gave a befitting reply to it. One colleague achieved martyrdom. We salute his martyrdom. We express our condolences to the family," he said.

After a long time, attempts are being made to violate the ceasefire, the SDG said.

"Some time back, there was a huge loss (due to cross-border firing). But we gave them a befitting reply. We will be one step ahead of them," he added.

BSF Head Constable Lal Fam Kima was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB) in the Ramgarh sector.The BSF head constable was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB) in the Ramgarh sector.

