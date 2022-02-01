New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Capital Expenditure has grown by 13.5 per cent with a focus on infrastructure-intensive sectors during April-November 2021, according to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Monday.

However, the revenue receipts of the Central Government (April to November 2021) have gone up by 67.2 per cent as against the expected growth of 9.6 per cent in the 2021-22 Budget Estimates (over 2020-21 Provisional Actuals).

Also Read | Union Budget 2022 to be Presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday; From Boost to Real Estate to Standard Deduction Hike, Here's A List of Expectations.

It also informed that the gross tax revenue registered a growth of over 50 per cent from April to November 2021 in YoY terms. This performance is strong compared to pre-pandemic levels of 2019-2020 also.

According to the reports, the sustained revenue collection and a targeted expenditure policy have contained the fiscal deficit for April to November 2021 at 46.2 per cent of BE.

Also Read | Texas Chainsaw Massacre Trailer: First Promo For Netflix’s Horror Reboot Drops, Promises a More Terrifying Leatherface! (Watch Video).

With the enhanced borrowings on account of COVID-19, the Central Government debt has gone up from 49.1 per cent of GDP in 2019-20 to 59.3 per cent of GDP in 2020-21 but is expected to follow a declining trajectory with the recovery of the economy, it added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix in Rajya Sabha a few minutes after the House assembled at 2.30 pm.

Sitharaman laid a copy of the Economic Survey, 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix both in English and Hindi following which Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House for the day.

Soon after the Upper House assembled at 2.30 pm, Secretary-General laid on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the President's Address to both the Houses of Parliament assembled together.

The House was finally adjourned by the Chairman for the day till its meeting was scheduled for Tuesday.

The Eighth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha commenced on Monday Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on April 8, 2022. The first part of the Union budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the budget session will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)