Jalaun (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) A car carrying students to Hamirpur for an exam hit a stationary truck due to poor visibility caused by fog killing the driver and injuring seven students, police said Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Aseem Chowdhary said the incident occurred around 6 am.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Promises 200 Units Free Electricity for Households Ahead of Polls.

Asif Khan (35) was taking seven students for an examination when his SUV dashed into a stationary truck due to dense fog near Udanpur Bamba, the police officer said.

Asif Khan died on the spot and the seven students were seriously injured and have been sent to the district hospital Orai. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Also Read | Thailand: Male Prostitute Robs Sex Worker, Kills Her Puppy and Threatens Murder if 'She Ends Relationship'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)