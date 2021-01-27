Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested ace car designer Dilip Chhabria's sister Kanchan in connection with the DC Avanti car financing and forgery case, an official said on Wednesday.

A team of the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Crime Branch, led by assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, arrested Kanchan from a restaurant at Marine Drive in south Mumbai, the official said.

The action was taken after her alleged role surfaced in the case, he added.

The CIU had busted the DC Avanti car financing racket last month and arrested Chhabria on December 28, 2020, for cheating and defrauding car buyers and financiers.

During the probe, it came to light that Chhabria had sold 120 DC Avanti cars in India and abroad, and his firm, Dilip Chhabria Design Pvt Ltd, had availed loans averaging Rs 42 lakh per car on many of these vehicles manufactured by it in the name of bogus customers, police have said.

According to officials, the CIU suspects that as many as 90 cars were used for fraudulent financing.

Earlier this month, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma had alleged that he was cheated by the car designer's company of Rs 5.7 crore, which he had paid for a vanity van.

