New Delhi, June 6: A shocking incident of a hit and run in which a biker was hit by an SUV following a heated verbal spat in the national capital was captured on video. The incident took place on Sunday near the Arjan Garh metro and was recorded by another biker.

The video shows the biker being hit from behind by the car which then speeds off as the biker loses control of his vehicle and crashes and falls on the road. The 20-year-old biker Shreyansh told ANI that he returning to Delhi from Gurugram with a group of his friends when the driver of the car started hurling abuses and threats at them. Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Brothers Kill Mother for Doing Black Magic, Refusing to Allow Son to Marry His Lover; Arrested.

Watch: SUV Hits Biker in Delhi

#WATCH | A man hit a biker with his four-wheeler following a heated verbal exchange with the biker group, near Arjan Garh metro station in Delhi. (05.06) Police say they've taken cognisance of the matter & investigation is on. (Note: Abusive language) (Source: Biker's friend) pic.twitter.com/ZHXdGil95z — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

"I was returning with eight to ten of my friends from Gurugram to Delhi when he came near us and started rash driving. He threatened and verbally abused my friend. My friends slowed down a little but I drove ahead. The man sped up, hit my bike and sped away," he said.

Delhi Police said it has suo moto taken cognisance of the matter and have asked the bikers to file a written complaint. Delhi Police said it has identified the four-wheeler and will take suo moto action file a FIR at Fatehpur Beri Police Station. An investigation into the matter is underway.

