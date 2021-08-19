Hazaribag, Aug 19 (PTI) A case was registered in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand against a man for allegedly uttering instant triple talaq following complaints by the divorced woman, a mother of three children, police said on Thursday.

The case was registered against Azam Ansari of Hesla village by Bishnugarh police station on Wednesday, its inspector-cum-officer-in-charge Jaglal Munda said.

The complaint was filed by the man's wife Shakila Khatun, he said.

Munda said that the couple were married about five years ago and has three children. The woman, who hails from a poor family, alleged in her complaint that she was tortured by her husband and in-laws since her wedding for not bringing sufficient dowry and as a result was often assaulted by them and even forced to go without food for days.

On Wednesday Azam Ansari took her to Hethley Murgawan village, where she hailed from, and threw her out of the moving vehicle. He, however, did not allow the children to go with her and fled from the spot immediately.

When the woman telephoned her husband pleading to be taken back, he uttered the triple talaq and told her that he was divorcing her for not fulfilling his dowry demands.

After the reconciliation efforts failed, the woman's father lodged an FIR against Ansari at Bishnugarh police station. Complaints were also filed against his father Nasirul Ansari, mother and other relatives who had allegedly tortured the hapless woman, the police said.

The police officer said a case has been registered against the man and his family members under The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 , Dowry Prohibition Act and various sections of the IPC.

No one has, however, been arrested in connection with the case so far, he added.

