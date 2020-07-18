Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 18 (ANI): A case has been filed in the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate here on Saturday which says that 104 MLAs of the ruling coalition had flouted norms of COVID-19.

A list of 104 MLAs has been attached and all the officials responsible for implementing COVID-19 guidelines have also been made a party to the case.

The petitioner Advocate Om Prakash stated in the plea that from July 13 onwards to date a congregation of 300-500 people has been seen at Hotel Fairmont and the chief minister's residence, which includes 104 MLAs of the ruling coalition. This is in complete violation of the COVID-19 guidelines which mandate social distancing and other safety measures in view of the pandemic.

It was observed on various media channels that the MLAs were found playing football, ludo, etc and were blatantly disobeying the social distancing rules, the plea further said.

The same situation was observed on June 19 when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had assembled the ruling coalition's MLAs at Hotel Shiv Vilas for the Rajya Sabha polls, the plea added.

The case has been filed under sections 188, 269, 270, 271 and 505 of CrPC read with section 51 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 along with Section 9 and 11 of Rajasthan Prohibition of Smoking Act and Section 120B of IPC. (ANI)

