Noida, Jul 2 (PTI) A case was filed against electricity department officials at the Dankaur police station after a farmer died due to electrocution in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

Munendra Kumar Singh, Inspector-in-Charge of the Dankaur police station, said that a person named Kailash lodged stating that his uncle Satish died on Tuesday after receiving an electric shock from a transformer installed near their field in Daula Rajapur village.

He added that his cousin sisters were also seriously injured in the incident.

Kailash said that the electricity department had installed a transformer on the edge of Satish's field despite objections from the family.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the Executive Engineer, Sub-Divisional Officer and other electricity workers of Mandi Shyam Nagar Electricity Sub-Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including death due to negligence.

Singh said that the police are investigating the matter.

