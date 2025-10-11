Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], October 11 (ANI): Following the violent clashes in Perambra, the police have registered a case against Vadakara MP and KPCC Working President Shafi Parambil and several others. The FIR names 692 individuals, including prominent Congress leaders such as Kozhikode DCC President Adv. K. Praveen Kumar, alleging that they attacked the police during the incident.

A separate case has also been registered against LDF workers, listing 492 identified individuals, for unlawful assembly, blocking roads, and obstructing vehicular movement.

MP Shafi Parambil, who sustained a fractured nose during the police action, underwent emergency surgery at a private hospital in Kozhikode. Details of the FIR surfaced soon after his treatment.

Meanwhile, the Congress has announced statewide protests today against what it calls "police brutality" against a sitting MP. Kozhikode DCC President Adv. Praveen Kumar told ANI that the UDF will hold a mass protest meeting at 3 PM in Perambra, which will be inaugurated by AICC General Secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal.

Tension flared in front of the Kozhikode Police Commissioner's office as UDF workers staged a protest against the police and the Pinarayi Vijayan government, following violent clashes between UDF and CPM workers at Perambra. Protests continued late into the night in several parts of the state. Police faced resistance while removing demonstrators, and tension prevailed as Congress activists blocked roads at multiple locations before eventually dispersing.

Earlier, the Congress intensified its protests against the issue of alleged theft of Sabrimala Gold.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said that Sabarimala is a "sacred" temple for the people of the country and stated that the alleged Sabarimala gold theft incident suggests that the government of Kerala and the Devaswom Board are attempting to suppress the matter.

He demanded that a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could expose the "real" miscreants involved in the incident. The Congress MP mentioned that the issue came to light following the intervention of the Kerala High Court.

"Sabarimala is a sacred temple for everyone in India. The incident reported from Sabarimala is painful for all of us. It is a clear indication that the government of Kerala and the Devaswom Board are trying to hide the incident. Only after the intervention of the Kerala High Court was this issue brought to light. Only a CBI enquiry under the supervision of the court can reveal the real culprits," Venugopal told ANI. (ANI)

