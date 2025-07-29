Bengaluru, Jul 29 (PTI) A case was registered on Tuesday based on the complaint of actress Ramya aka Divya Spandana alleging online abuses and threats, Commissioner of Police, Seemanth Kumar Singh said.

Cyber Crime Police Station, located within the Commissioner's Office (CCP), registered the case, Bengaluru city police commissioner added.

"A deputy commissioner-level officer has taken charge of the case, and he will supervise the investigation," he said.

Actor Ramya had met Singh on July 28 to file her complaint against 43 social media accounts for posting obscene messages as well as murder and rape threats.

Initially, she had called out the fans of actor Darshan for their violent comments in a social media post on July 27.

Ramya said trolls descended on her social media pages after she shared a report on the proceedings of the Renukaswamy murder case in the Supreme Court on July 24, demanding justice for the family of Renukaswamy. Actor Darshan is a prime suspect in the murder case.

Meanwhile, Superstar of Kannada film industry Shiva Rajkumar, popularly known as Shivanna, has expressed his solidarity with Ramya, stating that "her stance is right".

In a post on X, he said on Tuesday, "The words used against Ramya are condemnable. It is not right to speak like that against any woman; we should not tolerate it."

He said it is very important to respect women not only as mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives but also as individuals.

"Social media is a very powerful weapon; it should be used for one's progress and not to abuse women with unspeakable words and sow hatred and jealousy," added Shivanna.

