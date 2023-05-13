New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): A cash collection agent was allegedly shot dead during a robbery at Delhi's Shahdara District under the GTB Enclave police station area on Friday evening, the said police.

According to Delhi Police, Today information of firing was received in PS GTB Enclave at 7:51 pm, the police reached the crime spot at Friends Colony, PS GTB area where one wounded person namely Dinesh Kumar resident of Janakpuri, Sahibabad (53) was found in the injured condition who was rushed to Hospital by PCR. Later, he succumbed to the injuries.

The deceased was working for Mukesh Aggarwal, a scrap dealer and collected Rs 98,500 from Pradyumn Singh in the Friends Colony area was on his way after collecting cash when some robbers shot him in an attempt to rob him, said a police official.

A case is being registered under appropriate sections and the CCTV footage of the nearby is being scanned wherein 2 suspects are seen. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused. (ANI)

