Gurugram, Apr 24 (PTI) After a week long chase, Gurugram Police has nabbed four out of five robbers who robbed a cash van of around Rs 1 crore, a senior official said on Sunday.

In a broad daylight robbery, around Rs 1 crore was robbed from a van of a cash collection company by three armed men here on April 18. The accused threw chili powder into the eyes of the guard and the van driver, holding them hostage at gunpoint on busy Sohna road before fleeing with the money.

Also Read | India Records 2,593 New COVID-19 Cases, 44 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

"We have nabbed four looking for the fifth. Its a major success, we will release details in few hours," the official said.

The crime unit nabbed the criminals who all hail from Chattarpur in Delhi and Faridabad and is looking for fifth one. They have recovered the Alto car used for the robbery and sources revealed majority of cash has also been recovered by them.

Also Read | Electric Two-Wheelers Catching Fire: Ola Electric Recalls 1,441 Units of Electric Scooters.

The robbery lead to major uproar where police cancelled license of cash agency for not installing enough security measures. DGP Haryana had also announced a cash reward on information of robbers. PTI COR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)