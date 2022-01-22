Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): A clash broke out in Gudivada in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday when YSRCP activists allegedly attacked the members of a TDP fact-finding committee who were proceeding to K Convention hall to enquire into the casino organised on premises during Sankranti festival.

TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has constituted a fact-finding Committee with the party senior leaders and sent the committee to find the facts behind alleged Casino games organized by the ruling YSRCP leader Kodali Nani at Gudivada in Krishna district during the recent Makara Sankranti festival.

Senior leaders of TDP including former ministers Nakka Anandababu, Kollu Ravindra, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, other leaders including Varla Ramaiah, Alapati Raja and Tangirala Sowmya were appointed as a fact-finding committee.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP local leaders and cadre opposed the visit of the committee and the tense atmosphere prevailed in the area.

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that a mob of YSRCP cadres attacked the TDP local office at Gudivada and damaged the vehicle of Bonda Umamaheswara Rao.

He condemned the attack on the TDP office and party leaders and criticized that the police department was supporting the YSRCP leaders in attacking the TDP leaders and offices.

He also alleged that the casino games were conducted at the property owned by the Minister and said that the YSRCP leaders were introducing banned and illegal games in the state. (ANI)

