Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam blamed people with a Left mindset within the Congress party for the party trailing behind in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Acharya Krishnam said, "Opposing Sanatan (Dharma) has sunk the party. This country has never accepted caste-based politics. This is the curse of opposing Sanatan (Dharma). This is not the defeat of Congress. This is the defeat of the Left. People with Left mindset have penetrated the Congress. The party that used to follow in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi is now known for opposing Sanatan Dharma. If Congress does not remove such people, then it will soon become like AIMIM."

He said that those who want to take Congress on the path of Karl Marx should be expelled from the party.

"The country has never accepted caste-based politics. Caste-based politics and opposing Sanatan Dharma are the reasons for our defeat," he added.

Celebrations erupted in Madhya Pradesh as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained the upper hand and crossed the majority mark comfortably and is set to retain power in the State with a landslide victory.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen in a jubilant mood at his residence and flashed a victory sign at CM House along with his family, in Bhopal on Sunday.

The Bharata Janata Party (BJP) was ahead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the Congress was leading in Telangana, according to the Election Commission as votes were being counted on December 3 for Assembly polls. (ANI)

