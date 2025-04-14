Lucknow, Apr 14 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has got its own building after 38 years, marking a significant milestone for administrative justice system, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday jointly inaugurated the Lucknow CAT building in the Gomti Nagar area of the city.

"The Lucknow CAT bench was established way back in 1987, but it got its own office building only now after 38 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Singh, the minister of state for personnel, said.

The entire project at a cost of about Rs 25 crore was accomplished through central funds by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), he said.

The new CAT premises in Lucknow marks a significant milestone for administrative justice system, a statement issued by the personnel ministry said.

Singh said the tribunal had been functioning from rented premises since its inception in 1987, and that the new facility reflects the rapid progress achieved under the double-engine government model led by Prime Minister Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh.

"This inauguration is one of the many examples of how far we've come under this collaborative governance approach," the minister said.

Highlighting CAT's mission of ensuring justice that is affordable, accessible and efficient, Singh said the tribunal has disposed of over 8.88 lakh cases out of nearly 9.6 lakh filed since its inception in 1985, achieving a disposal rate of about 93 per cent.

The minister emphasised that with a filing fee of just Rs 50 and provisions allowing litigants to appear without a lawyer, the CAT embodies the principle of justice at doorsteps.

The minister also underlined the tribunal's consistent track record of judicial excellence, with many of its decisions upheld by the high courts and the Supreme Court.

Describing the new building as more than just a structure, Singh said it symbolises the tribunal's enduring commitment to reform, justice and transparency.

The space is designed to foster a conducive atmosphere for judicial work, reflecting the evolution of CAT from a challenging early phase to a respected institution in the country's administrative justice system, he said.

As judicial work commences from this new location, the development stands as yet another testament to the Centre-state synergy in Uttar Pradesh, and the sustained efforts to strengthen institutional infrastructure across the country, the minister said.

