Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): Catholic Christians observed Palm Sunday with deep devotion at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Thoothukudi today, marking the remembrance of Jesus Christ's entry into Jerusalem. A large number of Catholic Christians gathered at the cathedral for the occasion.

The special Holy Mass was led by Bishop Stephen, along with parish priests, clergy, and religious members. A procession held prior to the Mass was the highlight of the event.

Also Read | JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card To Be Released Soon; Know Steps To Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Devotees carried palm leaves and walked through the main streets of the city, singing hymns in praise of Jesus. The procession, filled with chants of "Hosanna", created a spiritually uplifting atmosphere among the participants as well as the onlookers.

People of all ages, from children to elders, enthusiastically took part in the celebration, expressing their faith and devotion.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Central Government Employees Likely To Get DA Hike in April.

Devotees also gathered at St. Mary's Cathedral to celebrate Palm Sunday in Tiruchirappalli's Melapudur.

Special prayers and a procession with palm leaves were held as part of the celebrations, marking the beginning of the Holy Week.

A holy day in the Christian calendar, Palm Sunday is a significant feast day in Christianity with heartfelt devotion and traditional processions.

This occasion also marks the beginning of Passion Week or Holy Week for the community, marking the sixth and last week of Lent. This is an important time for Christians throughout the world. It is a time when Catholics gather to remember and participate in the Passion of Jesus Christ.

The day commemorates Jesus's triumphant entry into Jerusalem, where followers welcomed him with palm branches, singing "Hosanna". It is celebrated on the Sunday before Easter and is recognised by various Christian denominations.

This year Easter will be celebrated on April 5.

On this occassion, worshippers attend church services, take part in processions, and exchange palm leaves at the church. In many cases, the palm leaves are later burned to make ashes for Ash Wednesday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)