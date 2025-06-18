Jaipur, Jun 18 (PTI) A suspected cattle smuggler was killed and another injured in an encounter with police in Rajasthan's Deeg district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Pahari police station area when police intercepted a group of smugglers near Ghatmika village following a tip-off.

Also Read | PM Modi-Donald Trump Call: Jairam Ramesh Clarifies Statement After BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya Calls Out Congress Leader for ‘Wrong Information’.

Pahari SHO Yogendra Singh said the smugglers, including Hasam alias Kadha, his son Ashiq and two others, were escorting on motorcycles a mini-truck loaded with cattle when they spotted the police.

"As soon as they saw police, they opened fire. Police retaliated and the exchange of fire lasted nearly half an hour," Singh said.

Also Read | India Has Adequate Fuel Supply Amid Israel-Iran Conflict, Says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Watch Video).

During the firing, Ashiq was shot and later died while Hasam was injured and was referred to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur for treatment. Three police personnel also sustained injuries in the exchange.

According to police, the sound of gunfire prompted the other smugglers to flee the spot with the vehicle carrying cattle.

Hasam, a resident of Kanwadi village, is a known offender with several cases registered against him related to cow smuggling, slaughter and assault on police, officials said. A reward of Rs 45,000 had been announced for his arrest, they added.

"Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have been called to determine the number of rounds fired from both sides," Singh said.

Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)