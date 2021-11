New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 1,12,400 crore to more than 91 lakh taxpayers from April 1 to November 1, the Income Tax Department said on Wednesday.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,12,489 crore to more than 91.30 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 1st November, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs 33,548 crore have been issued in 89,53,923 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 78,942 crore have been issued in 1,75,692 cases," the Income Tax department tweeted.

The department said the amount includes 58.22 lakh refunds of Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 11,086.89 crore.

