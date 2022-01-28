Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 28 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each on the absconding accused in the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Abhijit Sarkar, said CBI DIG Akhilesh Singh on Friday.

"If any information about the five fugitives is given to the Central Intelligence Agency, the name of the informant will be kept secret and the cash reward will be given," the CBI said in a formal advertisement on Friday.

Also Read | After Pfizer, Moderna Starts Trial of Omicron-Specific COVID-19 Vaccine.

CBI took over the investigation of post-election violence on the orders of the West Bengal High Court, informed CBI.

While investigating the murder case of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar, the detectives identified a few accused, further informed CBI.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped By Speech-Impaired Neighbour In Alwar District; Accused Arrested.

However, to date, the CBI has not been able to arrest any accused in the case. The court then issued arrest warrants in the name of the accused on November 17. Despite it, the central detectives could not reach the accused, as per CBI.

"The accused in the Abhijit Sarkar murder case include Amit Das alias Keto, Tumpa Das alias Kali, Arup Das alias Bapi, Sanjay Bari, and Papia Barik, all residents of Shitlatala Lane in Kolkata. 50,000 per head has been announced for each accused," Akhilesh Kumar Singh, DIG CBI, ACB Kolkata told ANI.

"The CBI has said that if information about the accused is sought, the name and identity of the informant will be kept secret. If anyone wants to give information about this, the detective agency has advised contacting the Special Crime Branch of the CBI's Kolkata office by phone and email," he added.

Sarkar was killed in the post-poll violence in the Narkeldanga area of West Bengal shortly after the assembly election results were announced on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)