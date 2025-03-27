New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI) : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two Delhi Police personnel for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant.

The apprehended accused have been identified as Head Constable Sanwarmal and Constable Shubham Gill. They were posted in Sagarpur police station of South West Delhi.

A case was registered by CBI on March 26 against two Police Officials of Delhi Police, police station Sagarpur on a complaint.

It was alleged that the officials including the accused demanded a bribe of Rs. 5 lakh from the complainant for not implicating the complainant in the NDPS case. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs. 3 lakh from the complainant.

CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs. 2.5 lakh from the complainant. Later, both aforesaid accused persons were apprehended.

The investigation is continuing. (ANI)

