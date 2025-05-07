Jammu, May 7 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two government employees of the Public Works Department (PWD) for demanding and accepting bribes in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Wednesday.

An assistant accounts officer and a junior assistant in the office of the executive engineer, PWD Surankote, were trapped after an employee alleged that they were demanding Rs 30,000 and Rs 8,000 respectively for processing and releasing his General Provident Fund (GPF) to the tune of over Rs 5 lakh, a CBI official said.

He said after negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 20,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively from the complainant.

The CBI laid a trap on Tuesday and caught both the accused red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively from the complainant, the official said.

Later, both accused were arrested, they said, adding they were produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Jammu on Wednesday and were remanded to one day's police custody.

Searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of both accused at Poonch which led to recovery of some incriminating evidence, the official said.

